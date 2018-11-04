5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

VIKINGS' HEALTH

Minnesota was without six starters – three on each side of the ball – last week in their 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Some of those names included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, running back Dalvin Cook, safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker Anthony Barr, tackle Riley Reiff and guard Tom Compton.

"I think we're going to get some guys back, hopefully," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in a conference call this week. "It sounds more encouraging."

Cook, Reiff, Rhodes and Sendejo all returned to practice early in the week, though they were all limited.

Minnesota's health will play a big factor in this game, so be sure to check back on gameday for the inactive list.

FRIENDLY CONFINES

Minnesota's new home, U.S. Bank Stadium, hasn't been too bad of a place to play for the Detroit Lions. They are 2-0 at Minnesota's new stadium.

In fact, Detroit's been pretty good on the road vs. Minnesota in Zimmer's tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer is 7-5 at home against NFC North opponents. Against Detroit, Zimmer is 1-3 at home and 3-5 overall. Against Green Bay, he's 2-2 at home and 4-4-1 overall. Against Chicago, he's 4-0 at home and 6-2 overall. Those numbers are courtesy of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Lions were the only team to beat Minnesota at home a season ago.

The Lions are plus-five in the turnover battle against Zimmer-coached Vikings teams. That's the key right there. Look for the turnover battle to be crucial again today.

STOPPING THIELEN

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is on pace to challenge a lot of the NFL's single-season receiving records. He's already tied an NFL record previously held by Detroit's Calvin Johnson in that Thielen's recorded at least 100 yards receiving in eight straight games. That ties Johnson's mark from 2012. He'll be looking for another 100-yard performance today to hold the record by himself.

He's also tied an NFL record by recording at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in five straight games.