5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

The final spot in the NFC playoffs could be on the line later tonight for both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. For Green Bay, it's win and they are in as the No. 7 seed. For Detroit, they'll first need the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams and then take care of their own business against Green Bay to secure the No. 7 seed.

Here are five things I'll be watching out for in this Week 18 NFC North showdown:

1. ENERGY LEVEL

The Lions will likely know by kickoff for Sunday Night Football whether they're playing for a playoff spot or playing spoiler to the Packers.

If Seattle wins, it's only human nature to feel a little disappointment. How will Detroit come out if that's the case? Playoffs or not, a win Sunday means a chance at a winning record and a chance to spoil the Packers' season, which head coach Dan Campbell said this week is plenty of motivation for his team.