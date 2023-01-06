Injury Report

Lions at Packers injury report: Jan. 6

Jan 06, 2023 at 03:37 PM

Detroit Lions:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNPNPout
Michael BrockersDLanklenot listedNPNPquestionable
Jason CabindaFBkneeNPLPLPquestionable
DeShon ElliottSshoulderLPLPLPquestionable
Jeff OkudahCBelbownot listednot listedLPquestionable
Frank RagnowCfootNPNPLPquestionable
Evan BrownC/GankleLPLPFP
Justin JacksonRBhipFPFPFP

*Lions defensive assistant Addison Lynch (personal) will not be available to coach in Sunday's game at Green Bay. His coaching duties will be divided amongst the defensive staff.

