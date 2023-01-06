Lions at Packers injury report: Jan. 6

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|ankle
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|elbow
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Evan Brown
|C/G
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
*Lions defensive assistant Addison Lynch (personal) will not be available to coach in Sunday's game at Green Bay. His coaching duties will be divided amongst the defensive staff.