Meet the Prospect: Calijah Kancey

How he fits: There aren't a lot of humans walking the earth who weigh at least 280 pounds that can run a sub-4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash but that's what Kancey did at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, besting Aaron Donald's Combine record for a defensive tackle by a tenth of a second. His athleticism, quick step and production jump off the tape. He plays in the opponent backfield a lot.

In just 11 games this past season (missed two due to a shoulder injury), Kancey finished with 31 tackles and led the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He had 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in two years as a full-time starter for the Panthers.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the director of college scouting for the Rams when they drafted Donald, so he's certainly not overlooking Kancey because he's considered undersized for the position at the NFL level.