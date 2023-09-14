Week 2 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

Sep 14, 2023
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was already thinking ahead toward this week's matchup in Detroit in his postgame press conference after Sunday's loss to the Rams, calling Detroit one of the hottest teams in the world right now. "We have a lot of work to do."

2. Seattle is dealing with injuries to some significant pieces to their offense, especially upfront along the offensive line. Left tackle Charles Cross left last week's game in the third quarter with a sprained big toe. Carroll said it might be a little bit before they know his status for Sunday.

The team placed right tackle Abraham Lucas on IR Wednesday with patellar tendon knee soreness he's been dealing with all through camp.

Backup tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan allowed six pressures in 20 combined pass-block reps in relief Week 1, per Pro Football Focus stats.

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks 

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
1 / 28

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Cody Thompson (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 28

WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Cody Thompson

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Charles Cross Backed up by Stone Forsythe (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
3 / 28

T Charles Cross

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Damien Lewis Backed up by Ben Brown (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
4 / 28

G Damien Lewis

Backed up by Ben Brown

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Evan Brown Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 28

C Evan Brown

Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Phil Haynes Backed up by Anthony Bradford (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
6 / 28

G Phil Haynes

Backed up by Anthony Bradford

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Abraham Lucas Backed up by Jake Curhan (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
7 / 28

T Abraham Lucas

Backed up by Jake Curhan

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Colby Parkinson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 28

TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Will Dissly (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
9 / 28

TE Will Dissly

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 28

WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Drew Lock (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
11 / 28

QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
12 / 28

FB Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Kenneth Walker III Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
13 / 28

RB Kenneth Walker III

Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Uchenna Nwosu Backed up by Derick Hall (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
14 / 28

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Backed up by Derick Hall

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. Backed up by Myles Adams (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
15 / 28

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Backed up by Myles Adams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Jarran Reed Backed up by Cameron Young (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
16 / 28

NT Jarran Reed

Backed up by Cameron Young

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Mike Morris (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
17 / 28

DE Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Boye Mafe Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
18 / 28

LB Boye Mafe

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
19 / 28

LB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 28

LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre Brown Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
21 / 28

CB Tre Brown

Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tariq Woolen Backed up by Michael Jackson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
22 / 28

CB Tariq Woolen

Backed up by Michael Jackson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Julian Love Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
23 / 28

S Julian Love

Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Quandre Diggs Backed up by Coby Bryant (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
24 / 28

S Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Jason Myers (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
25 / 28

K Jason Myers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
26 / 28

P/H Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
PR/KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
27 / 28

PR/KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Chris Stoll (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
28 / 28

LS Chris Stoll

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Carroll thinks Lions quarterback Jared Goff plays a similar style of football to the quarterback they just lost to last week, Matthew Stafford. He said the Rams and Lions have a lot of similarities in their offensive systems. Carroll said the key for his defense Sunday is getting Goff off his spot and forcing him on the move. Seattle's defense didn't record a single sack against the Rams and only hit Stafford twice.

"We'd love to see some more edge work where the guys get on the corners of guys and get in the backfield," Carroll said.

4. Seattle expects All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to return to practice as a limited participant this week. He'll be day-to-day in terms of his availability for Sunday's game in Detroit. Adams played only 15 snaps in the 2022 season opener before tearing a quadriceps that has kept him out since.

5. Carroll is fully aware how challenging the environment at Ford Field will be Sunday.

"We need to get in those situations and see how to handle the noise and how to handle just the ruckus of it all," he said Wednesday. "So it's a really good matchup for us coming up."

6. Veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf said last week left a bad taste, and they can't wait to get to Detroit for a new opportunity to prove they are a much better football team Week 2.

Asked about Detroit's revamped secondary, Metcalf said this: "They are a hungry group of guys. I know they have some key additions with Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson back there. They are going to come and play hard and try to knock you down and talk stuff every play so we just have to overcome it."

7. When asked about Detroit's offense, Carroll singled out third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown as someone Detroit features and who Seattle really has to do a good job knowing where he's at. He called St. Brown a 'sure' target.

8. Carroll mentioned some changes to Detroit's coverage schemes on defense as something that jumped out to him about Week 1 -- A lot more zone from Detroit last week vs. KC.

9. The Seahawks expect No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon to play for the first time Sunday after he missed Week 1 with an injury. Metcalf said Witherspoon reminds him of a little gnat that doesn't go away. He's always around the ball and always active.

"I can see why we picked him No. 5," Metcalf said.

