Week 2 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

5. Carroll is fully aware how challenging the environment at Ford Field will be Sunday.

"We need to get in those situations and see how to handle the noise and how to handle just the ruckus of it all," he said Wednesday. "So it's a really good matchup for us coming up."

6. Veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf said last week left a bad taste, and they can't wait to get to Detroit for a new opportunity to prove they are a much better football team Week 2.