Week 2 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

What are the Seattle Seahawks' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:
1. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was already thinking ahead toward this week's matchup in Detroit in his postgame press conference after Sunday's loss to the Rams, calling Detroit one of the hottest teams in the world right now. "We have a lot of work to do."
2. Seattle is dealing with injuries to some significant pieces to their offense, especially upfront along the offensive line. Left tackle Charles Cross left last week's game in the third quarter with a sprained big toe. Carroll said it might be a little bit before they know his status for Sunday.
The team placed right tackle Abraham Lucas on IR Wednesday with patellar tendon knee soreness he's been dealing with all through camp.
Backup tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan allowed six pressures in 20 combined pass-block reps in relief Week 1, per Pro Football Focus stats.
3. Carroll thinks Lions quarterback Jared Goff plays a similar style of football to the quarterback they just lost to last week, Matthew Stafford. He said the Rams and Lions have a lot of similarities in their offensive systems. Carroll said the key for his defense Sunday is getting Goff off his spot and forcing him on the move. Seattle's defense didn't record a single sack against the Rams and only hit Stafford twice.
"We'd love to see some more edge work where the guys get on the corners of guys and get in the backfield," Carroll said.
4. Seattle expects All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to return to practice as a limited participant this week. He'll be day-to-day in terms of his availability for Sunday's game in Detroit. Adams played only 15 snaps in the 2022 season opener before tearing a quadriceps that has kept him out since.
5. Carroll is fully aware how challenging the environment at Ford Field will be Sunday.
"We need to get in those situations and see how to handle the noise and how to handle just the ruckus of it all," he said Wednesday. "So it's a really good matchup for us coming up."
6. Veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf said last week left a bad taste, and they can't wait to get to Detroit for a new opportunity to prove they are a much better football team Week 2.
Asked about Detroit's revamped secondary, Metcalf said this: "They are a hungry group of guys. I know they have some key additions with Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson back there. They are going to come and play hard and try to knock you down and talk stuff every play so we just have to overcome it."
7. When asked about Detroit's offense, Carroll singled out third-year wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown as someone Detroit features and who Seattle really has to do a good job knowing where he's at. He called St. Brown a 'sure' target.
8. Carroll mentioned some changes to Detroit's coverage schemes on defense as something that jumped out to him about Week 1 -- A lot more zone from Detroit last week vs. KC.
9. The Seahawks expect No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon to play for the first time Sunday after he missed Week 1 with an injury. Metcalf said Witherspoon reminds him of a little gnat that doesn't go away. He's always around the ball and always active.
"I can see why we picked him No. 5," Metcalf said.