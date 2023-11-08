Week 10 opponent: What the Chargers are saying

What are the Los Angeles Chargers talking about ahead of this week's game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium? Let's find out:
1. Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu didn't get a chance to play against Lions right tackle Penei Sewell in college when Tuipulotu was at USC and Sewell at Oregon because Sewell opted out of the 2020 season.
Tuipulotu said he's looking forward to that opportunity Sunday in Los Angeles. Tuipulotu is coming off a two-sack performance in the Chargers' win vs. the Jets on Monday night. Sewell has allowed one sack all season.
2. Tuipulotu said he and the entire Chargers' defense are looking forward to the challenge the Lions' No. 2 ranked offense will pose this week. Los Angeles has played really well the last two weeks in wins over the Jets and Bears, but the Lions' offense is one of the best in the league.
"It's going to be a big opportunity for us," he said. "We had two great games defensively and this is a great challenge for us to go out there and prove that it's not a fluke."
3. Consider Chargers head coach Brandon Staley a big fan of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, telling reporters Wednesday that Goff is playing at a really high level right now and has the full respect of both him and his defense. Staley said Goff's accuracy and experience really stand out on tape.
4. Staley said the threat of the run and the play action pass game off of it is the biggest strength of the Lions' offense from what he's seen on tape. He really likes the combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs and how their threat in both the run and pass game makes Detroit tough to defend.
"Both of those guys have been dangerous for them this season," he said. "I think they really give them that one-two punch that you're kind of looking for from that position. They both are weapons in the passing game as well and I think that's what makes them challenging to defend is that they both can contribute in the passing game.
"Gibbs is a guy that has a lot of wideout characteristics, so he can split out and be utilized that way, too. They haven't played a lot together but they can certainly play together."
5. Staley had a nice compliment for Lions head coach Dan Campbell Wednesday.
"I just think you take a look at Detroit when he got there to where they are now and two very different places," he said. "I think that's the definition of a good coach and good leader. They are a line of scrimmage team. They are physical on both sides of the football. You are seeing a complete football team. Obviously, they play the game the right way and they are having a great season."