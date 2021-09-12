FOUR DOWNS: Sewell solid in debut at left tackle

SEWELL'S DEBUT

In the mind of Detroit Lions rookie tackle Penei Sewell, nothing but perfection is acceptable when evaluating his own game.

Obviously, that's not a reality in the NFL, especially when talented 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is lined up across the line of scrimmage. But Sewell certainly has the right attitude after an NFL debut that was pretty impressive by all accounts.

Sure, Bosa got the better of Sewell once or twice, but Sewell was pretty solid most of the afternoon against a really good front.

Sewell made the start at left tackle for the injured Taylor Decker. He had only two days of practice at left tackle after lining up at right tackle since the day the Lions drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick back in April.

"It was probably towards the end of the second quarter and we'd gone into this game plan wanting to take care of our tackles, even when Decker was playing, we wanted to take care of both of them ... it was late in the second and I remember I was going to say something in the head set like, 'This kid is playing pretty good, like I feel like he's holding his own,' but I didn't want to do it because I didn't want to jinx him," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Sewell's performance after Detroit's 41-33 loss to the 49ers Sunday.

Campbell said he didn't really think twice about Sewell throughout the course of the game, which is a good thing in his book.

The Lions shifted Sewell over to left tackle because they thought he was a better matchup athletically on Bosa. Matt Nelson started at right tackle.

"To me, I have to win every rep," Sewell said after the game. "I have to get better on a couple things. My hands were out of whack. Pad level came too high on a couple."

Sunday's performance should be a confidence boost for Sewell. Bosa certainly left impressed by Detroit's rookie tackle.