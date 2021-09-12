RECAP: Lions vs. 49ers

Key moment: The Lions were trailing 21-10 in the final two minutes of the first half and hoping to get some points to end the half knowing they had to kick it away to San Francisco to start the second half.

What Detroit and Goff couldn't do, however, was turn the ball over in that situation. But with one minute, 10 seconds left in the half, Goff threw an ill-advised pass into triple coverage that was intercepted by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give the 49ers a 28-10 advantage. That turned out to be a costly mistake in an eventual one-score contest.

Rookie observation: First-round pick Penei Sewell made his first career start at left tackle taking the place of Taylor Decker, who had surgery on an injured finger/hand on Saturday and will spend at least the next three games on IR.