TWENTYMAN: 5 things to know about Anthony Lynn

5. Right fit

Campbell was clear in his introductory press conference about what he wanted in an offensive coordinator.

"I think what's more important than anything to me as far as an offensive coordinator is someone that I believe has the vision of the offense kind of the way I do," he said. "Just in regard to listen, I'm not going to get hung up on what you want to call the terminology. I'm not going to get hung up on the style of system that you want to put in.

"I'm more into ... show me what are the nuts and bolts that you believe in. We're going to find a way to get our best players, there again, on your worst players."

Campbell said he didn't want a coordinator who is going to throw the ball 50 or 60 times a game. He'd rather have one who liked to run the ball 50 times.

"I want to run the football because there's a mentality about it," Campbell said. "There's a physicality about it. It makes you better defensively as well, when you do it against yourself in practice. But ultimately, man, I want to find the best guy for the job that fits what I want to do and fits what we're trying to do here and can put our guys in the best situation to have success."