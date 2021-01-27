TWENTYMAN: 5 things to know about Anthony Lynn

The Detroit Lions have announced that Anthony Lynn will be the team's new offensive coordinator.
Here are 5 things to know about Lynn:
1. Offensive mind
Lynn spent the past four seasons as the Chargers head coach, going 33-31 before being relieved of his duties after a 7-9 season this year. Over the last four years, the Chargers fielded a top-11 offense all four seasons Lynn was there (9th, 2020; 10th, 2019, 11th, 2018; 4th, 2017).
The former NFL running back has a lengthy coaching background, which includes tenures as special teams assistant with Denver (2000-02), running backs coach with Jacksonville (2003-04), Dallas (2005-06), and the New York Jets (2009-14), as well as assistant head coach with the Jets (2013-14).
He was also an assistant head coach and running backs coach with the Bills in 2015-16. In 2016, Lynn was the Bills' interim head coach and offensive coordinator. The Bills were the top rushing team in football that year, averaging better than 164 yards on the ground per contest and 5.35 yards per rush. They finished 16th in total yards and 10th in points.
2. Running back history
For most of his 21-year coaching career, Lynn worked as a running backs coach.
Lynn, 52, played running back at Texas Tech, then played 83 games in the NFL as a reserve with Denver and San Francisco.
That's good news for rookie D’Andre Swift and the rest of Detroit's running backs. Lynn-coached teams have led the league in rushing twice.
3. Helping Herbert
With the Lions reportedly headed in a new direction at quarterback, it's worth looking at the results Lynn got from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after he threw for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions in 15 starts.
Herbert was fantastic in his rookie season operating under Lynn's lead, breaking the NFL's rookie passing records for yards, touchdowns and completions.
4. Coach and player reunited
Lynn and Campbell have known each other for a long time. They were with the Dallas Cowboys together in 2005, when Lynn was the running backs coach and Campbell played tight end. New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was also a player on that team at cornerback.
5. Right fit
Campbell was clear in his introductory press conference about what he wanted in an offensive coordinator.
"I think what's more important than anything to me as far as an offensive coordinator is someone that I believe has the vision of the offense kind of the way I do," he said. "Just in regard to listen, I'm not going to get hung up on what you want to call the terminology. I'm not going to get hung up on the style of system that you want to put in.
"I'm more into ... show me what are the nuts and bolts that you believe in. We're going to find a way to get our best players, there again, on your worst players."
Campbell said he didn't want a coordinator who is going to throw the ball 50 or 60 times a game. He'd rather have one who liked to run the ball 50 times.
"I want to run the football because there's a mentality about it," Campbell said. "There's a physicality about it. It makes you better defensively as well, when you do it against yourself in practice. But ultimately, man, I want to find the best guy for the job that fits what I want to do and fits what we're trying to do here and can put our guys in the best situation to have success."
This is why Lynn seems to be a perfect fit for Campbell's staff. He has a running back background, and the teams he's coached have had a lot of success running the football. But he also showed last year he can work with a young quarterback and lead him to success, too.