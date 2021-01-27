Lions add Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to front office

Jan 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have added Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to the team's player personnel staff. Agnew will serve as assistant general manager and Dorsey will serve as senior personnel executive. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Agnew joins the Lions following four years as the director of pro scouting for the Los Angeles Rams. The 2020 season marked his 14th season as a member of the Rams scouting staff, having previously served as the assistant director of pro personnel. Prior to joining the Rams personnel department, Agnew was the team's director of player development/team pastor.

The 10th overall selection in the 1990 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State, Agnew played 11 seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman for the New England Patriots (1990-94), New York Giants (1995-97) and St. Louis Rams (1998-2000). He helped the Rams to a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Agnew is married to his wife, Katherine, and together they have three sons, Ray III, Malcolm and Keenan.

Dorsey comes to Detroit after most recently working for the Philadelphia Eagles as a front office consultant during the 2020 season. Prior to that, he served two stints as general manager for the Cleveland Browns (2017-19) and Kansas City Chiefs (2013-16). He entered the NFL player personnel ranks as a scout with the Green Bay Packers in 1991 and served in various roles within the organization until 2012. He left the Packers for one season in 1999 to work for the Seattle Seahawks as the team's director of player personnel.

Dorsey helped Green Bay to two Super Bowl titles (XXXI, XLV) during his time in the Packers front office. A former linebacker for the Packers from 1984-88, Dorsey is married to his wife, Patricia. Together, they have three sons, Bryant, Austin and Jack, and one daughter, Catherine.

