Lions' competition at receiver is wide open

"I feel like I am established in this league," Williams said following Thursday's third and final minicamp practice. "It's my seventh year and I've had good years. BP (Perriman) has been around for the same amount of time and has played really well when he's gotten his opportunities. Kalif has been in the league and played in the playoffs.

"I really like our group. I really like the receiving corps. It's a really close group and we all work hard and push each other and we've got some good rookies that have come in. Everyone has a really good opportunity because it is open and everyone is trying to prove themselves."