TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to build on

The Lions only won five games last year, but it wasn't all bad in Detroit. Punter Jack Fox, center Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl. Defensive end Romeo Okwara was an impact performer on an underwhelming unit.

There are some good things to build on from last season for new general manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell. Here's a look at five numbers the Lions need to keep up or continue to improve on in 2021:

1. Number: 4.6

What it means: Average yards per carry for running back D’Andre Swift

NFL rank: Third among rookie running backs