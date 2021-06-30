Lions come in at No. 10 on PFF's offensive line rankings

Jun 30, 2021 at 08:53 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The offensive line is expected to be one of the Detroit Lions' strengths in 2021, and Pro Football Focus sees it that way too.

Detroit's offensive line came in 10th in PFF’s ranking of all 32 offensive line groups heading into the season. Cleveland ranked No. 1, followed by Indianapolis, New England, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Rams) and San Francisco.

"It's fair to be optimistic about Detroit building one of the best offensive lines in the NFL," PFF wrote.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is coming off career highs in overall grade (82.0) and pass-blocking grade (85.8), ranking 12th overall among tackles last season. PFF noted that Decker is ranked above average in both pass blocking and run blocking since entering the league in 2016.

No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell is expected to start at right tackle. He was the top offensive tackle on PFF's draft board. Sewell posted the highest PFF grade from a true freshman and the highest overall grade for any offensive tackle since 2014 prior to opting out of the 2020 season.

Best of 2021 Detroit Lions offseason photos

View some of the best photos from Lions offseason workouts, OTAs and rookie minicamp.

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
40 / 65

Detroit Lions corner back Mike Ford (2) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 65

during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Sewell has the tools and production to become one of the better all-around tackles in the league very soon," PFF wrote.

Frank Ragnow's 80.3 overall grade last season was the third best among centers as he earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Guard is the only question mark heading into the season for PFF.

"2020 third-rounder Jonah Jackson started at left guard last year, but his 57.0 overall grade ranked just 58th out of 84 qualifiers," PFF wrote. "Jackson showed plenty of potential as a pass protector in college, so the hope is that his 67th-ranked 51.2 pass-blocking grade will improve.

"Halapoulivaati Vaitai is the starter at right guard, where he performed well on 282 snaps a year ago. Vaitai has spent most of his career at right tackle, but his power is a better fit at guard, which should mitigate some of his pass-blocking woes."

Detroit also appears to have pretty good depth upfront with fourth-year tackle Tyrell Crosby playing some good football when given the opportunity, and the team also employing veterans Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper.

PFF concluded, "The Lions appear to have built the foundation of an excellent offensive line for the foreseeable future."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2021.
news

Holmes reflects on first six months as Lions GM

Brad Holmes reflects on his first six months as Detroit Lions general manager, and shares what the toughest part of the job has been.
news

Jackson excited about Lions' offensive line heading into 2021 season

Second-year guard Jonah Jackson is excited about the Detroit Lions' offensive line heading into the 2021 season.
news

NFC NORTH: Top storylines for all four teams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the top three storylines for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

Sewell was on Holmes' radar long before NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes remembers the first time he heard about rookie tackle Penei Sewell.
news

Hockenson continues to impress as he builds rapport with Goff

Tight end T.J. Hockenson had an impressive offseason, and has quickly become one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. 
news

Holmes thinks DC Aaron Glenn can have a big impact on Lions' defense

GM Brad Holmes is expecting defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to have a big impact on the Detroit Lions' defense, and to help get the most out of the players on that side of the ball.
news

Holmes has confidence in Goff as QB embarks on fresh start in Detroit

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has confidence in quarterback Jared Goff as Goff embarks on a fresh start in Detroit.
news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions' strength at OL could help Goff, offense

The Detroit Lions' offensive line is expected to be a strength this year, and that could really help quarterback Jared Goff and the new offense.
news

Lions' new split-safety scheme drew Marlowe to Detroit

The one thing veteran Dean Marlowe has learned over his last seven seasons playing in successful defenses in Carolina and Buffalo is that playing the safety position is all about the ball.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at minicamp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.
Advertising