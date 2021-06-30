Lions come in at No. 10 on PFF's offensive line rankings

The offensive line is expected to be one of the Detroit Lions' strengths in 2021, and Pro Football Focus sees it that way too.

Detroit's offensive line came in 10th in PFF’s ranking of all 32 offensive line groups heading into the season. Cleveland ranked No. 1, followed by Indianapolis, New England, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Rams) and San Francisco.

"It's fair to be optimistic about Detroit building one of the best offensive lines in the NFL," PFF wrote.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is coming off career highs in overall grade (82.0) and pass-blocking grade (85.8), ranking 12th overall among tackles last season. PFF noted that Decker is ranked above average in both pass blocking and run blocking since entering the league in 2016.