GET TO KNOW: Tackle Penei Sewell

Jun 29, 2021 at 08:55 AM

Hometown?

Penei Sewell: Malaeimi, American Samoa.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Sewell: Definitely some food spots. [If they go to] Utah, Island Grinds. That's my favorite spot there. They have this pupu chicken, it's like a deep-fried sweet type of chicken with their special soy sauce. That's my favorite thing. And on the island, wherever you go.

College major?

Sewell: General social sciences.

Favorite movie?

Sewell: The Blind Side.

Favorite TV show?

Sewell: Friends.

Favorite emoji?

Sewell: The laughing one.

Get to know: Tackle Penei Sewell

View photos of Lions' first-round pick Penei Sewell from the 2021 offseason

The last thing you purchased?

Sewell: A Bose speaker.

What would your entrance music be?

Sewell: Stay Down by Quin NFN.

Any hidden talents?

Sewell: I'm a good swimmer.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Sewell: To fly.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Sewell: Quarterback.

One person you'd like to meet?

Sewell: Joe Thomas.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Sewell: Mike Tyson.

