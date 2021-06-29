Get to know: Tackle Penei Sewell

Hometown?
Penei Sewell: Malaeimi, American Samoa.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Sewell: Definitely some food spots. [If they go to] Utah, Island Grinds. That's my favorite spot there. They have this pupu chicken, it's like a deep-fried sweet type of chicken with their special soy sauce. That's my favorite thing. And on the island, wherever you go.
College major?
Sewell: General social sciences.
Favorite movie?
Sewell: The Blind Side.
Favorite TV show?
Sewell: Friends.
Favorite emoji?
Sewell: The laughing one.
View photos of Lions' first-round pick Penei Sewell from the 2021 offseason
The last thing you purchased?
Sewell: A Bose speaker.
What would your entrance music be?
Sewell: Stay Down by Quin NFN.
Any hidden talents?
Sewell: I'm a good swimmer.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Sewell: To fly.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Sewell: Quarterback.
One person you'd like to meet?
Sewell: Joe Thomas.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Sewell: Mike Tyson.