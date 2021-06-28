TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Twentyman: Detroit rushed for 17 touchdowns last season, which was pretty good considering they ranked 30th in total rushing, but this is a number new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is going to want to see improve considerably in 2021 if his offense is going to run the way he wants it to. Lynn has a track record of being able to adapt his offenses to the strength of his personnel, and here in Detroit the strength appears to be upfront along the offensive line and in the backfield. Quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the better play-action passers in the league over his career, and having a consistent rushing attack that defenses have to respect will go a long way to playing to that strength.