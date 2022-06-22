TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

The Lions only won three games in the first year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era in Detroit. But the expectation is for the Lions to be much improved in 2022.

They return a good, young core of players, who got a lot of experience last year. Holmes also did a nice job via free agency and the NFL Draft to fill some glaring holes on the roster.

Detroit returns the bulk of their coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who interviewed for some head coaching vacancies this offseason, and there's a lot of excitement surrounding the offense with new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson at the helm.

But there are some areas where the Lions need to improve if they're going to record more wins in 2022. Here are 5 numbers that need to change this upcoming season for that to happen:

1. Number(s): 34.7 & 45.1

What it means: Third-down offense and defense percentages

NFL rank: 31st & 29th

Twentyman: Detroit has to find a way to be more efficient this year on third down on both sides of the ball. The offense converted on third down just 34.7 percent of the time in 2021, which was better than only the Chicago Bears.

Defensively, the Lions were better than only Atlanta (48.4), Washington (48.5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (49.5) in preventing opposing offenses to convert on third down.