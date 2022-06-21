GET TO KNOW: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Nickname?

Aidan Hutchinson: Hutch

Hometown?

Hutchinson: Plymouth, Michigan

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Hutchinson: My favorite breakfast spot there is Greek Islands, so I'd probably take them there.

College major?

Hutchinson: Kinesiology

Favorite movie?

Hutchinson: Interstellar

Favorite TV show?

Hutchinson: Game of Thrones

Favorite emoji?

Hutchinson: It's like the content emoji. I don't know how to describe it, but it's got a very content face. It's kind of different which is why I like it. It's my favorite emoji.

Get to know: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

View photos of Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson from the 2022 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
3 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Favorite meal?

Hutchinson: Sushi

What would your entrance music be?

Hutchinson: Hypnotize - Biggie

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Hutchinson: To fly, for sure

Favorite place to travel?

Hutchinson: I like the east coast ... I don't know, anywhere in the United States is cool. I want to go to Hawaii. That's my destination that I want to go to.

Proudest accomplishment so far?

Hutchinson: My proudest football accomplishment is beating Ohio State

One person you'd like to meet?

Hutchinson: Matthew McConaughey

Favorite athlete of all time?

Hutchinson: Tom Brady

