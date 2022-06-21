Get to know: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Nickname?
Aidan Hutchinson: Hutch
Hometown?
Hutchinson: Plymouth, Michigan
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Hutchinson: My favorite breakfast spot there is Greek Islands, so I'd probably take them there.
College major?
Hutchinson: Kinesiology
Favorite movie?
Hutchinson: Interstellar
Favorite TV show?
Hutchinson: Game of Thrones
Favorite emoji?
Hutchinson: It's like the content emoji. I don't know how to describe it, but it's got a very content face. It's kind of different which is why I like it. It's my favorite emoji.
View photos of Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson from the 2022 offseason.
Favorite meal?
Hutchinson: Sushi
What would your entrance music be?
Hutchinson: Hypnotize - Biggie
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Hutchinson: To fly, for sure
Favorite place to travel?
Hutchinson: I like the east coast ... I don't know, anywhere in the United States is cool. I want to go to Hawaii. That's my destination that I want to go to.
Proudest accomplishment so far?
Hutchinson: My proudest football accomplishment is beating Ohio State
One person you'd like to meet?
Hutchinson: Matthew McConaughey
Favorite athlete of all time?
Hutchinson: Tom Brady