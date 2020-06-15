TWENTYMAN: 10 things we're missing this offseason

7. O-line starters

There's going to be at least two new starters along Detroit's offensive line in 2020 with Graham Glasgow and Rick Wagner no longer on the team. Halapoulivaati Vaitai was signed in free agency. "Big V" as he's more commonly referred to is expected to start at right tackle.

The right guard spot vacated by Glasgow, however, isn't as clear. The Lions have a number of returning veteran options in Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi and Beau Benzschawel, but the team also drafted guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg this year. Can they push for starting roles? The team signed veteran Joshua Garnett this offseason, what does he have left in the tank? Benzschawel worked as Ragnow's backup the second half of last season. Does he have that role to start 2020? How secure is Joe Dahl's left guard spot? It would have been interesting to see the Lions' initial thoughts on the first-team and second-team o-lines in OTAs.

8. Backup quarterback

Veteran Chase Daniel was picked up this offseason to be Detroit's backup quarterback behind Stafford. After Stafford went down with the back injury midseason last year, the Lions lost all eight of the games they played without him. Daniel has familiarity with the west coast offense and the language in Bevell's scheme. Stafford hasn't had a veteran backup like Daniel in his ear for a few seasons.

9. Hand role

A player I view as key to Detroit's defense this year based on skill set and versatility is lineman Da'Shawn Hand. He's shown flashes his first two seasons, but injuries have limited him in each of those seasons. Healthy to start 2020, where does he fit into the mix? How does he slot in playing the interior and edge in Detroit's defensive line rotation? If he can stay healthy in his third season, Hand could have a big role, and he'd make that rotation much deeper and more talented in 2020.

10. Jarrad Davis