Williams isn't getting comfortable after breakout 2019 season

Nick Williams has been a journeyman defensive tackle in this league for most of his career, bouncing around to five different teams now heading into his eighth season.

After appearing in two games in 2018 with the Chicago Bears, Williams got an opportunity to play an expanded role for the first time in his career last season with the Bears. He took full advantage of the opportunity, and put together a breakout season, starting five games and making 42 tackles and the first six sacks of his career.

Williams has had to grind to find traction in his career, and that fact hasn't been lost on him after signing a free-agent deal with the Lions this offseason.

"Last year I hit a stride where I was getting the opportunity and I was capitalizing on it," Williams said in a Zoom call earlier this week. "I'm talking about real opportunity, real snaps, real reps and I was able to perform the way I did.