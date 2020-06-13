Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 07:59 AM

Williams isn't getting comfortable after breakout 2019 season

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Nick Williams has been a journeyman defensive tackle in this league for most of his career, bouncing around to five different teams now heading into his eighth season.

After appearing in two games in 2018 with the Chicago Bears, Williams got an opportunity to play an expanded role for the first time in his career last season with the Bears. He took full advantage of the opportunity, and put together a breakout season, starting five games and making 42 tackles and the first six sacks of his career.

Williams has had to grind to find traction in his career, and that fact hasn't been lost on him after signing a free-agent deal with the Lions this offseason.

"Last year I hit a stride where I was getting the opportunity and I was capitalizing on it," Williams said in a Zoom call earlier this week. "I'm talking about real opportunity, real snaps, real reps and I was able to perform the way I did.

"I'm going into my eighth season in the NFL and people are like, 'Why haven't we seen this yet until last year?' Well, sometimes you get lost in the shuffle. That's just the NFL. You get lost behind guys. You play behind big-name guys. You don't get the reps, the opportunity, and once it's available to you, you're either going to succeed or you're not. I was given an opportunity last year and I succeeded and I want to continue to succeed."

Williams will be given every opportunity again this season to play a big role inside on Detroit's revamped defensive line. He has the kind of versatility and athleticism that the Lions didn't possess along the defensive line a year ago with Da’Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels injured for a majority of last season.

Detroit is hoping Williams' skill set will go a long way in helping to change that.

"I've seen every face of this league, so I'm never comfortable," Williams said of his breakout 2019 season. "I think once you get comfortable, then you don't have anything to kind of strive for. I'm not the top defensive tackle (in the NFL), but that's something I want to strive for.

"I want to bring good football to the Detroit defensive line, so those are things I want to strive for. I'm never going to find comfort. I feel like you can't find comfort in this league. You always have something to work towards and work for."

Detroit Lions Practice Facility reopening photos

 View photos as the Detroit Lions practice facility reopened on a limited basis Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Allen Park, Mich.

AP1
1 / 37
AP2
2 / 37
AP3
3 / 37
AP4
4 / 37
AP5
5 / 37
AP6
6 / 37
AP7
7 / 37
AP8
8 / 37
AP10
9 / 37
AP11
10 / 37
AP12
11 / 37
AP13
12 / 37
AP14
13 / 37
AP15
14 / 37
AP16
15 / 37
AP17
16 / 37
AP18
17 / 37
AP19
18 / 37
AP20
19 / 37
AP21
20 / 37
AP22
21 / 37
AP23
22 / 37
AP24
23 / 37
AP25
24 / 37
AP26
25 / 37
AP27
26 / 37
AP28
27 / 37
AP29
28 / 37
AP30
29 / 37
AP31
30 / 37
AP32
31 / 37
AP33
32 / 37
AP34
33 / 37
AP35
34 / 37
AP36
35 / 37
AP37
36 / 37
AP38
37 / 37

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Williams, along with fellow free-agent signee Danny Shelton, Hand, other returning vets and some of the rookies, hope to give the Lions more production along the interior of their defensive line than they got a season ago.

Williams is thankful for the opportunity he got in Chicago last season and for making the most of it. He's also expecting it to be a stepping stone for something even greater in Detroit in 2020.

"If you're betting against me, with everything I've been through in the NFL ... if you're betting against me, it's just not right," Williams said.

Related Content

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Coleman's advice to rookie Okudah? 'Compete to the end'

Cornerback Justin Coleman has been impressed by rookie Jeff Okudah in virtual team meetings so far, and his advice to him for his first NFL season would be to compete to the end.
A look inside the reopening of the Lions practice facility
news

A look inside the reopening of the Lions practice facility

The Detroit Lions began opening up their practice facility in Allen Park on Wednesday to certain staff under guidelines set up by the NFL, state and local authorities, and two separate committees the organization has established.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Ragnow 'working his tail off' to improve toughness, run game

Center Frank Ragnow said he's working his tail off this offseason to improve his strength and toughness, which he thinks will translate to an improved Lions run game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to keep up in 2020.
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) defends during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Patriots 28-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Harmon talks about his experiences with racism & social injustice

Lions safety Duron Harmon talked with reporters Friday about his experiences with racism and social injustice.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NFC NORTH: Offseason headlines for each team

Tim Twentyman takes a look at offseason headlines for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2020.
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Decker getting to know new linemates during virtual meetings

Left tackle Taylor Decker is getting to know his new teammates on the offensive line through virtual offseason meetings.
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Jones: There's a role in Detroit's multiple defense for whoever proves themselves

The linebacker room is currently pretty crowded, but Christian Jones says there's a role for whoever proves themselves in Detroit's multiple defense.
NFL referee Jerome Boger during an instant replay review during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NFL adopts rule changes for 2020 season

The NFL owners have approved three new playing rules for the 2020 season and one new bylaw proposal.
Defensive end Chase Young
news

TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2020

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the top NFL draft picks the Lions will face for the first time in 2020.

Advertising