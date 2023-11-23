RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

QB comparison: Goff completed 29 of his 44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, three fumbles and a passer rating of 103.6.

On the other side, Love was sharp. He finished 22-of-32 passing for 268 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.5. He also rushed for 39 yards on two attempts.

Big play: With the Lions trailing 14-6 and looking to get back even in the final couple minutes of the first quarter, Goff was back to pass and had his arm hit by Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, knocking the ball lose right as Goff's arm was starting to move forward. Owens was the only one to react to the ball, picking it up at the Detroit 27-yard line and returning it for a touchdown. The play was reviewed to see if Goff's arm was moving forward, but review confirmed the fumble as Green Bay extended their lead to 20-6.

Key stat: The Lions only converted one of their five fourth-down attempts on Thursday.

The first was an incomplete pass to Reynolds at the Green Bay 35-yard line in the second quarter. The second was the fake punt at their own 23-yard line that led to a Packers touchdown. The third was a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 31-yard line that saw Goff sacked and stripped of the football. The fourth was the dagger with the Lions trailing 29-14 with under seven minutes to play when they couldn't convert a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 12-yard line.

The only conversion was their last attempt right at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter on a 4th a 1 completion to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions' 40-yard line.

Injury report: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill (concussion evaluation) and center Frank Ragnow (undisclosed) both left the game in the first half but both returned to action.