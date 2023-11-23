RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

For the second straight game the Lions couldn't get out of their own way with mistakes.
Unlike last Sunday when they were able to overcome those mistakes and orchestrate a comeback win over Chicago, Detroit wasn't as lucky today, dropping the Thanksgiving Day Game to the Packers, 29-22.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over three times on fumbles with one of those returned 27 yards by Packers safety Jonathan Owens for a first-quarter touchdown. Goff's now turned it over six times in the last two games – three fumbles and three interceptions.
Defensively, Packers pass catchers found open space in Detroit's secondary all afternoon. Green Bay notched three passing touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Even Detroit's special teams had a hand in the loss. Lions kicker Riley Patterson missed an extra point, something he hasn't done all season and only once before Thursday in his NFL career. Detroit also failed to convert a fake punt at their own 23-yard line late in the third quarter that led to a Packers' touchdown.
Green Bay didn't allow Detroit to overcome their mistakes. The Packers took advantage of them and played well down the stretch to put Detroit away. The Lions have now lost seven straight on Thanksgiving dating back to 2016.
The loss drops the Lions to 8-3 on the season. They currently hold a two-game lead over Minnesota (6-5) in the NFC North with the Vikings hosting Chicago on Monday Night Football this week.
Green Bay scored on their first possession of the game on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love to wide receiver Jayden Reed. That score was set up by a 53-yard pass from Love to wide receiver Christian Watson on the first play of the game. It would be a sign of things to come with the Packers' passing attack.
Detroit answered with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta, who became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record 50 receptions, 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns through his first 11 games (Keith Jackson, 1988). The Lions missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 early.
Green Bay scored the next 16 points on tight end Tucker Kraft's 9-yard touchdown grab, safety Jonathan Owens' fumble return and Anders Carlson's field goal to take a 23-6 halftime lead.
Detroit took the opening possession of the second half 72 yards in just seven plays culminating in a six-yard David Montgomery touchdown run. Montgomery added a two-point conversion run to trim the Packers' lead to 23-14.
After Detroit's defense forced a punt, the Lions' offense faced a 4th and 4 at their own 23-yard line. They faked a punt with a direct snap to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin but he was only able to gain a yard and the Lions turned it over. Green Bay made them pay with a 16-yard pass from Love to Watson to extend their lead to 29-14.
The Lions added a late touchdown from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds with 41 seconds left. LaPorta added the two-point conversion to make it 29-22. Detroit failed to recover the onside kick, however, ending the game.
QB comparison: Goff completed 29 of his 44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, three fumbles and a passer rating of 103.6.
On the other side, Love was sharp. He finished 22-of-32 passing for 268 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.5. He also rushed for 39 yards on two attempts.
Big play: With the Lions trailing 14-6 and looking to get back even in the final couple minutes of the first quarter, Goff was back to pass and had his arm hit by Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, knocking the ball lose right as Goff's arm was starting to move forward. Owens was the only one to react to the ball, picking it up at the Detroit 27-yard line and returning it for a touchdown. The play was reviewed to see if Goff's arm was moving forward, but review confirmed the fumble as Green Bay extended their lead to 20-6.
Key stat: The Lions only converted one of their five fourth-down attempts on Thursday.
The first was an incomplete pass to Reynolds at the Green Bay 35-yard line in the second quarter. The second was the fake punt at their own 23-yard line that led to a Packers touchdown. The third was a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 31-yard line that saw Goff sacked and stripped of the football. The fourth was the dagger with the Lions trailing 29-14 with under seven minutes to play when they couldn't convert a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 12-yard line.
The only conversion was their last attempt right at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter on a 4th a 1 completion to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions' 40-yard line.
Injury report: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill (concussion evaluation) and center Frank Ragnow (undisclosed) both left the game in the first half but both returned to action.
Up next: at New Orleans (5-5), Dec. 3, 1 p.m.