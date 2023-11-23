RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Nov 23, 2023 at 04:14 PM
For the second straight game the Lions couldn't get out of their own way with mistakes.

Unlike last Sunday when they were able to overcome those mistakes and orchestrate a comeback win over Chicago, Detroit wasn't as lucky today, dropping the Thanksgiving Day Game to the Packers, 29-22.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over three times on fumbles with one of those returned 27 yards by Packers safety Jonathan Owens for a first-quarter touchdown. Goff's now turned it over six times in the last two games – three fumbles and three interceptions.

Defensively, Packers pass catchers found open space in Detroit's secondary all afternoon. Green Bay notched three passing touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Even Detroit's special teams had a hand in the loss. Lions kicker Riley Patterson missed an extra point, something he hasn't done all season and only once before Thursday in his NFL career. Detroit also failed to convert a fake punt at their own 23-yard line late in the third quarter that led to a Packers' touchdown.

Green Bay didn't allow Detroit to overcome their mistakes. The Packers took advantage of them and played well down the stretch to put Detroit away. The Lions have now lost seven straight on Thanksgiving dating back to 2016.

The loss drops the Lions to 8-3 on the season. They currently hold a two-game lead over Minnesota (6-5) in the NFC North with the Vikings hosting Chicago on Monday Night Football this week.

Lions vs. Packers Week 12 photos

View photos from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 98

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 98

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 98

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 98

during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023
59 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 98

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 98

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 98

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Green Bay scored on their first possession of the game on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love to wide receiver Jayden Reed. That score was set up by a 53-yard pass from Love to wide receiver Christian Watson on the first play of the game. It would be a sign of things to come with the Packers' passing attack.

Detroit answered with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta, who became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record 50 receptions, 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns through his first 11 games (Keith Jackson, 1988). The Lions missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 early.

Green Bay scored the next 16 points on tight end Tucker Kraft's 9-yard touchdown grab, safety Jonathan Owens' fumble return and Anders Carlson's field goal to take a 23-6 halftime lead.

Detroit took the opening possession of the second half 72 yards in just seven plays culminating in a six-yard David Montgomery touchdown run. Montgomery added a two-point conversion run to trim the Packers' lead to 23-14.

After Detroit's defense forced a punt, the Lions' offense faced a 4th and 4 at their own 23-yard line. They faked a punt with a direct snap to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin but he was only able to gain a yard and the Lions turned it over. Green Bay made them pay with a 16-yard pass from Love to Watson to extend their lead to 29-14.

The Lions added a late touchdown from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds with 41 seconds left. LaPorta added the two-point conversion to make it 29-22. Detroit failed to recover the onside kick, however, ending the game.

Thanksgiving in Detroit photos

View photos of Thanksgiving in Detroit, an event where the Detroit Lions, Kroger and Lineage teamed up with Gleaners to assemble meal kits and distribute food to the community.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 66

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Alex Lewis helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 66

Lions Legend Alex Lewis helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Gleaners help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 66

Volunteers from Gleaners help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 66

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 66

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 66

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 66

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 66

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 66

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 66

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Lineage and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 66

Volunteers from Lineage and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 66

Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 66

Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 66

Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 66

Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Kroger and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 66

Volunteers from Kroger and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 66

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 66

Lions players, alumni and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Lineage with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 66

Volunteers from Lineage with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 66

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Kroger during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 66

Volunteers from Kroger during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers from Lineage during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 66

Volunteers from Lineage during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions players, alumni and volunteers during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 66

Lions players, alumni and volunteers during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Christen Harper helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Christen Harper helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Tory Martinez helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Tory Martinez helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Holly Campbell helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Holly Campbell helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 66

Detroit Lions Manager of Player & Alumni Relations Moe Pearson helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Lydia Nolan helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Lydia Nolan helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Alix Muhlbach helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Alix Muhlbach helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Kathy Agnew helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Kathy Agnew helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Kathy Agnew helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Kathy Agnew helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Internal Community Coordinator Jordan VanRemmen helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 66

Detroit Lions Internal Community Coordinator Jordan VanRemmen helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association member Holly Campbell help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association member Holly Campbell help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Foundation Program Officer Terrance Thomas helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 66

Detroit Lions Foundation Program Officer Terrance Thomas helps pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 66

Detroit Lions Women's Association, Lions Staff and volunteers help pack meals during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event at Gleaners in Taylor, MI on November 16, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) and Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 66

Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) and Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 66

Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 66

Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Volunteers during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 66

Volunteers during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Tony Semple (62) and Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 66

Lions Legend Tony Semple (62) and Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Braylon Edwards and Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 66

Braylon Edwards and Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Tony Semple (62) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 66

Lions Legend Tony Semple (62) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Tim Walton (57) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 66

Lions Legend Tim Walton (57) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 66

Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 66

Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Scott Conover (76) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 66

Lions Legend Scott Conover (76) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 66

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 66

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 66

Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), Detroit Lions Community Relations Intern Madison Edwards, Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75), Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27), and Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 66

Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), Detroit Lions Community Relations Intern Madison Edwards, Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75), Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27), and Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 66

Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), and Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 66

Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), and Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 66

Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 66

Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 66

Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Luther Blue (89) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 66

Lions Legend Luther Blue (89) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 66

Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3) and Detroit Lions Mascot Roary during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3), Lions Legend Luther Blue (89), Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59), Lions Legend Scott Conover (76), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), Lions Legend Tim Walton (57), Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27), Lions Legend Allen Hughes (98), Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 66

Lions Legend Eddie Murray (3), Lions Legend Luther Blue (89), Lions Legend Alex Lewis (59), Lions Legend Scott Conover (76), Lions Legend Tony Semple (62), Lions Legend Tim Walton (57), Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27), Lions Legend Allen Hughes (98), Detroit Lions Mascot Roary and Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) and Lions Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 66

Lions Legend Lomas Brown (75) and Lions Lions Legend Luther Bradley (27) during the Thanksgiving in Detroit event to help distribute meal kits within the Detroit community at Detroit PAL on November 21, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
QB comparison: Goff completed 29 of his 44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, three fumbles and a passer rating of 103.6.

On the other side, Love was sharp. He finished 22-of-32 passing for 268 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 125.5. He also rushed for 39 yards on two attempts.

Big play: With the Lions trailing 14-6 and looking to get back even in the final couple minutes of the first quarter, Goff was back to pass and had his arm hit by Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, knocking the ball lose right as Goff's arm was starting to move forward. Owens was the only one to react to the ball, picking it up at the Detroit 27-yard line and returning it for a touchdown. The play was reviewed to see if Goff's arm was moving forward, but review confirmed the fumble as Green Bay extended their lead to 20-6.

Key stat: The Lions only converted one of their five fourth-down attempts on Thursday.

The first was an incomplete pass to Reynolds at the Green Bay 35-yard line in the second quarter. The second was the fake punt at their own 23-yard line that led to a Packers touchdown. The third was a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 31-yard line that saw Goff sacked and stripped of the football. The fourth was the dagger with the Lions trailing 29-14 with under seven minutes to play when they couldn't convert a 4th and 7 at the Packers' 12-yard line.

The only conversion was their last attempt right at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter on a 4th a 1 completion to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the Lions' 40-yard line.

Injury report: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill (concussion evaluation) and center Frank Ragnow (undisclosed) both left the game in the first half but both returned to action.

Up next: at New Orleans (5-5), Dec. 3, 1 p.m.

