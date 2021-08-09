TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Bombs away: Watching Jack Fox punt the football out at practice is pretty amazing. Watching him punt on the indoor field is even more impressive. Fox, who was a Pro Bowler in his first season last year, had quite the practice Monday. He nailed one particular punt that sailed from the 19-yard line all the way to the 1-yard line in a special teams period. That's 80 yards in the air. He had another kick go 70 yards in the air that traveled through a rafter of the indoor field and kept on going. The 80-yard boot even earned a fist bump from safety Tracy Walker. – Tim Twentyman
Hang time: What goes up doesn't always come down. That was the case with one of Fox's moonshot punts Monday. Punting across the field, from sideline to sideline, one punt came down behind one of the banners on the wall. It never came out. – Mike O'Hara
All about the ball: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his defensive coaches emphasize the ball and getting hands on it every practice. It's all about punching at the ball and trying to pry it loose from ball carriers. Glenn even makes the defenders get after the ball on an incomplete pass that hits the ground. He preaches that a free ball on the ground has to be their ball. Detroit's 12 takeaways last year ranked 31st in the NFL. Their minus-9 differential was tied for the fifth lowest in the NFL. – Tim Twentyman
Speaking of the ball: Safety turned running back Godwin Igwebuike had the ball stripped from him twice in practice. After practice, Igwebuike was spotted on the outside fields after the rain had cleared running through the bags and hitting the sleds with a ball tight against his arm. – Tim Twentyman
Resourceful Reeves-Maybin: Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been one of the top special teams players in his four years with the Lions, and he showed his resourcefulness in a punt coverage drill. Chasing the return man from behind, Reeves-Maybin caught up and snatched the ball away. – Mike O'Hara
TE love: Quarterback Jared Goff capped off a 7-on-7 period with back-to-back touchdowns to tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells. Fells ran a nice Smash route for his score and earned a first bump from Goff. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Lions Legend Calvin Johnson's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
Practice report: The Lions welcomed a few players back to the practice field Monday. Among them were defensive end Michael Brockers, linebacker Derrick Barnes, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and tackle Tyrell Crosby (in limited fashion).
Players either sitting out or not doing much included: Running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Corn Elder, wide receiver Damion Ratley, nose tackle John Penisini, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, defensive end Levi Onwuzurike and guard Tommy Kraemer. – Tim Twentyman