Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the official online store of the Detroit Lions. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.