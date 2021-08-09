O'HARA: What we learned from second week of camp practices

TD T.J.: It's not a revelation that Hockenson can be a primary receiver. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season in 2020, and he is definitely an ascending player.

On the first third-down of the scrimmage, Goff went directly to Hockenson on a quick throw to the right sideline for a first down. On the next play Goff connected with Hockenson for a good gain to the other side of the field.

And later they hooked up for two TDs on throws to the back of the end zone.

Could Herman Moore's still standing single-season franchise record 123 catches set in 1995 be in jeopardy?

Not predicting. Just asking.

Fight club: Campbell does not want one on his team. Linebacker Robert McCray got into a pushing match.