O'HARA: What we learned from second week of camp practices

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a typical reaction to what was a typical performance by a team in its 10th practice under a new coaching staff in the early stage of a rebuilding program.
"There's a lot to clean up," Campbell said after Saturday's Family Fest public practice at Ford Field.
What we learned was that Campbell was not expecting perfection. He expected competitiveness – and got it from his players in most instances.
Among the other things we learned include the following: Quarterback Jared Goff has a receiver he can lean on in tight end T.J. Hockenson; the funny stories Campbell has told about fights in training camp does not mean he condones them for his players; and some players took advantage because of injuries to players at their position.
We start with Campbell's practice assessment:
"There a lot to clean up," Campbell said. "That's why we did it. Now, there's no more scripted. There's no more prep. You're in it. It's performance. You adjust. Adapt. It's all new rules.
"You separated some guys who rise up and endorse it, and you see some guys who are not there yet."
The training camp clock is ticking faster. The first preseason game is Friday against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.
Adjustments: They had to be made at wide receiver and defensive back because of minor injuries that caused players at both position to be held out to avoid more severe injuries.
As we learn almost weekly in the NFL, one player's absence creates an opportunity for another. Two who took advantage Saturday: Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and third-year safety C.J. Moore.
TD T.J.: It's not a revelation that Hockenson can be a primary receiver. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season in 2020, and he is definitely an ascending player.
On the first third-down of the scrimmage, Goff went directly to Hockenson on a quick throw to the right sideline for a first down. On the next play Goff connected with Hockenson for a good gain to the other side of the field.
And later they hooked up for two TDs on throws to the back of the end zone.
Could Herman Moore's still standing single-season franchise record 123 catches set in 1995 be in jeopardy?
Not predicting. Just asking.
Fight club: Campbell does not want one on his team. Linebacker Robert McCray got into a pushing match.
"That's not what we want," Campbell said. "That will be addressed. It will. I'll make sure they know."