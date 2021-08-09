CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Practice report: Monday was an unpadded practice coming off a day off, and it was moved indoors because of inclement weather in the Allen Park area this afternoon.

Still, St. Brown got some good work in. He played both inside and outside receiver Monday, but the majority of his reps do come inside. He talked last week about the slot being more of a feel for zones and getting open, while playing outside was about winning 1-on-1 battles. He feels he can do both. With Breshad Perriman still nursing a hip injury, Raymond played more outside in practice Monday and St. Brown in the slot.

St. Brown had a nice catch along the sideline on an out route, beating slot cornerback Mike Ford for a nice gain in the 7-on-7 period of practice.

Another area where St. Brown is going to get an opportunity to make an impact is in the return game. He's been a really good open-field threat throughout camp, and he was back returning punts on Monday. Don't be surprised if we see him in that role quite a bit in the preseason.

Quotable: "I mean I was fired up because they're competing, man," Campbell said last week of a small dustup in practice between rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and St. Brown. It was good to see both of them two young bucks after it.