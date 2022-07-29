TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Special attention: I've noticed the first few days of camp that following an early special teams period before stretching, former long snapper Don Muhlbach, who is now a special assistant in football operations, has taken current long snapper Scott Daly over to the big video board at the south end zone of the east field and they go through the cut ups of the period. Friday Muhlbach was going over some blocking techniques. What a resource Muhlbach is for Daly. – Tim Twentyman

Surfer celly: Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Goff in a red zone period. After getting two feet in he went to the ground and immediate popped up like he was on a surf board with his arms out and everything. I asked St. Brown after practice if he was a surfer growing up in southern California. He said he's only been once, but thought it would be a good celebration. – Tim Twentyman