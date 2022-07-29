training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Jul 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Goff sharp: I thought it was a really good day for quarterback Jared Goff Friday. He was sharp in a couple team red zone periods and had a couple really nice throws to wide receivers Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark over the middle in another team period. His only mistake on the day was an interception thrown to cornerback AJ Parker in a two-minute period on a 3rd and 10 play with just 10 seconds left on the clock and the offense needing a big play. Other than that, I thought Goff was pretty crisp all day. – Tim Twentyman

TE competition: T.J. Hockenson is the clear No. 1 at the tight end spot, but the pecking order after that is very much up in the air, especially with fifth-round draft pick James Mitchell still rehabbing an injury to begin camp. Shane Zylstra and Derrick Deese Jr. made the most of their opportunities in Friday's practice. I had each player down for three touchdown grabs throughout the day in different team periods. – Tim Twentyman

Up tempo: The first three practices have been conducted without pads in keeping with NFL rules to limit contact and protect players from injury. Friday's practice had a noticeably more competitive edge, but still well within NFL rules. – Mike O'Hara

Double take: Will Harris is making the adjustment to being a full-time cornerback after starting his career as a safety. The Lions love his size and athleticism out wide, and he made a couple really nice plays breaking up passes on back to back plays in a red zone period on passes intended for Reynolds and Hockenson. Harris and his defensive teammates were pretty hyped after the second one. – Tim Twentyman

Throw of the day: Goff takes home the honor with a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw to running back D’Andre Swift in the corner of the end zone. Goff placed it perfectly over Swift's shoulder and out in front of the trailing Chris Board in coverage. It was a beautiful throw with the perfect amount of touch. – Tim Twentyman

Catch of the day: Rookie wide receiver Corey Sutton earns the honor Friday. He made a sliding catch on a David Blough pass right at the back corner pylon in a red zone period with safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in pretty good coverage. It was just a great throw and an even better catch by Sutton. – Tim Twentyman

Back to back: Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson showed some versatility on two straight plays. First, he set the edge at right end on what turned out to be a pass play after a play-action fake. He helped smother a running play on the next play. – Mike O'Hara

Special attention: I've noticed the first few days of camp that following an early special teams period before stretching, former long snapper Don Muhlbach, who is now a special assistant in football operations, has taken current long snapper Scott Daly over to the big video board at the south end zone of the east field and they go through the cut ups of the period. Friday Muhlbach was going over some blocking techniques. What a resource Muhlbach is for Daly. – Tim Twentyman

Surfer celly: Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Goff in a red zone period. After getting two feet in he went to the ground and immediate popped up like he was on a surf board with his arms out and everything. I asked St. Brown after practice if he was a surfer growing up in southern California. He said he's only been once, but thought it would be a good celebration. – Tim Twentyman

