Camp Notes: Chark enjoying his role in Lions' offense

The Lions are asking a lot of third-year linebacker Julian Okwara. He was a third-down rush player last season and also played some dime linebacker and did a nice job in that role, finishing the 2021 season with 27 tackles (18 solo), six tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

This year the Lions want to see him on the field more in their base defense as a hybrid SAM linebacker.

"He needs to be able to get better at the SAM linebacker, taking on blocks, attacking on the perimeter, certainly rushing from when we ask him to go," head coach Dan Campbell said. "And it's base and it's run action, the offense is giving him run action. Man, that transition from attacking run to now, 'I got to rush the quarterback.' Little things like that, something that Charles (Harris) really excelled at last year and that will be the next step for him.

Okwara took some steps forward last season, but the Lions want to see even more in year three.

"He knows that and if he can make another stride, another step like he did last year, then we're going to be on the right track," Campbell said. "He's going to be on the right track and help us."

