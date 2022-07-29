O'HARA: Goff more comfortable in second year with Lions

Making play-action passes a bigger part of the playbook is one of those additions that should play to Goff's strength.

"It's so hard to defend," Goff said. "If you've got a team that can run the ball efficiently on first and second down, you're going to have to come up in the box more.

"Then you can throw it over the top and make plays in the passing game."

Goff worked hard in the offseason to prepare for the 2022 season. There's an opportunity for him to make a statement as to where he belongs on the pecking order of NFL quarterbacks.

Directing a winner in Detroit would be a good chip to have on his side.