TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Jul 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Bell injured: Undrafted running back Greg Bell suffered a non-contact injury Thursday during a 7-on-7 drill. Bell was running an out route and took an awkward step and immediately reached for his left side. He was helped off the field and eventually helped inside. – Tim Twentyman

Kicker competition: Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert are battling to be the Lions kicker this season. Thursday was their first head-to-head competition at practice in front of the media. The Lions did a field goal period where each player got four kicks from 29, 34, 38 and 43 yards. Seibert was a perfect 4-for-4. Patterson missed his first attempt wide right from 26 yards and hit the next three to finish 3-for-4. – Tim Twentyman

Three quick takes from a passing drill:

1. Kalil Pimpleton, an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan, got a well-earned fist bump on his way back to the huddle for tracking a ball that sailed at least 50 yards in the air and making the catch just before he stepped into the end zone.

2. Tight end T.J. Hockenson looked like he was gliding as he extended his arms to make a finger-tips catch while keeping both feet inbounds.

3. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus looked like a fullback in full stride when he turned upfield to turn a short catch into a good gain. – Mike O'Hara

Kick return: After working on the punt and punt return aspects of special teams on Wednesday, the Lions pivoted Thursday to work on kickoff and kick return during some special teams periods. Back returning kicks Thursday were running back Godwin Igwebuike and wide receivers Trinity Benson, Pimpleton and Josh Johnson. – Tim Twentyman

Training camp photos: July 27, 2022

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 27, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Sideline chatter exchange:

Q. "Does it mean anything now that Jeff Okudah is working with the ones?"

A. "It would mean a lot more if he wasn't." – Mike O'Hara

Hill work: The hill behind the Lions' Allen Park practice facility that was installed by the former regime got some use Thursday. The defensive linemen ran the hill after practice. Apparently veterans Charles Harris and Michael Brockers had the idea to get some extra conditioning in. – Tim Twentyman

