TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Bell injured: Undrafted running back Greg Bell suffered a non-contact injury Thursday during a 7-on-7 drill. Bell was running an out route and took an awkward step and immediately reached for his left side. He was helped off the field and eventually helped inside. – Tim Twentyman

Kicker competition: Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert are battling to be the Lions kicker this season. Thursday was their first head-to-head competition at practice in front of the media. The Lions did a field goal period where each player got four kicks from 29, 34, 38 and 43 yards. Seibert was a perfect 4-for-4. Patterson missed his first attempt wide right from 26 yards and hit the next three to finish 3-for-4. – Tim Twentyman