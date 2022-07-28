TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Bell injured: Undrafted running back Greg Bell suffered a non-contact injury Thursday during a 7-on-7 drill. Bell was running an out route and took an awkward step and immediately reached for his left side. He was helped off the field and eventually helped inside. – Tim Twentyman
Kicker competition: Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert are battling to be the Lions kicker this season. Thursday was their first head-to-head competition at practice in front of the media. The Lions did a field goal period where each player got four kicks from 29, 34, 38 and 43 yards. Seibert was a perfect 4-for-4. Patterson missed his first attempt wide right from 26 yards and hit the next three to finish 3-for-4. – Tim Twentyman
Three quick takes from a passing drill:
1. Kalil Pimpleton, an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan, got a well-earned fist bump on his way back to the huddle for tracking a ball that sailed at least 50 yards in the air and making the catch just before he stepped into the end zone.
2. Tight end T.J. Hockenson looked like he was gliding as he extended his arms to make a finger-tips catch while keeping both feet inbounds.
3. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus looked like a fullback in full stride when he turned upfield to turn a short catch into a good gain. – Mike O'Hara
Kick return: After working on the punt and punt return aspects of special teams on Wednesday, the Lions pivoted Thursday to work on kickoff and kick return during some special teams periods. Back returning kicks Thursday were running back Godwin Igwebuike and wide receivers Trinity Benson, Pimpleton and Josh Johnson. – Tim Twentyman
Sideline chatter exchange:
Q. "Does it mean anything now that Jeff Okudah is working with the ones?"
A. "It would mean a lot more if he wasn't." – Mike O'Hara
Hill work: The hill behind the Lions' Allen Park practice facility that was installed by the former regime got some use Thursday. The defensive linemen ran the hill after practice. Apparently veterans Charles Harris and Michael Brockers had the idea to get some extra conditioning in. – Tim Twentyman