5 things to watch: 2022 Detroit Lions OTAs

The third phase of the offseason training program begins this week for the Detroit Lions. It's an opportunity for the coaches and players to ramp up football activities.

This phase of the training program goes for the next four weeks in which teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The team can also hold a three-day mandatory minicamp (June 7-9) during this period. One in every three OTA practices is open to the media in its entirety, which this week falls on Thursday.

Here are five things to look out for during OTAs:

1. QB 1

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is entering a huge second season with the Lions. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes addressed the weakest link on offense heading into free agency and the draft – talent and depth at wide receiver– with the signing of DJ Chark in free agency and the drafting of Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick.

With Chark, Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and others, the Lions now look to have good talent and depth at receiver.

Goff will also be playing behind arguably one the best offensive lines in football, with potentially three Pro Bowlers upfront for the Lions. He's got a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson, and a running back in D'Andre Swift who is trending in that direction. The Lions have assembled a lot of talent on offense.

Goff is signed through 2024, but the Lions can get out from the deal easier next offseason if they decide they want to go in a different direction at quarterback. Goff played really well to end last season with head coach Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson running the show on offense, and the Lions have kept that continuity by hiring Johnson as the team's new offensive coordinator this offseason.