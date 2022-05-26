Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 3: Kelvin Sheppard breaks down Lions linebacker room

May 26, 2022 at 08:21 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Kelvin Sheppard joins Tim Twentyman for an inside look at Detroit's linebacker room. The two recap Sheppard's NFL career and stops that led to him joining the Lions coaching staff in 2021 before discussing Detroit's busy offseason at the linebacker position, as well as some returning players who are set to make an impact in the new defensive scheme for 2022.

Highlights include:

  • 0:27: How did Kelvin Sheppard come to coach in Detroit?
  • 9:23: What are the differences in Sheppard's new role as linebackers coach?
  • 11:15: How will the Lions' new defensive scheme impact the team's linebackers?
  • 20:44: What can the Lions expect from year two of Derrick Barnes?
  • 27:19: Kelvin Sheppard's expectations for his room in 2022
  • 31:28: A look at the 2022 Lions defense as a whole

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 2: Recapping Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

In the second episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the 2022 installment of Lions rookie minicamp

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 1: Lions safety DeShon Elliott breaks down the 2022 schedule

In the debut episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and DeShon Elliott take a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Detroit Lions.

news

One Pridecast Episode 133: Ben Solak at the NFL Combine

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by The Ringer's Ben Solak.

news

One Pridecast Episode 132: Dave Fipp talks special teams at the Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp.

news

One Pridecast Episode 131: Cameron Thomas and Connor Heyward at Senior Bowl Media Day

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by San Diego State OLB Cameron Thomas and Michigan State FB Connor Heyward.

news

One Pridecast Episode 130: Dannie Rogers and Toledo S Tycen Anderson talk after Senior Bowl practice

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. The two recap the American team's first practice and what the week is like for draft prospects.

news

One Pridecast Episode 129: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman preview the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl! The two discuss all aspects of the week before practices begin Tuesday morning.

news

One Pridecast Episode 128: Dannie Rogers & Mike O'Hara wrap up the regular season

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara. With just one game left, Dannie and Mike recap the Lions' season, discuss Dan Campbell's first year, the development of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

One Pridecast Episode 127: Dan Campbell, Alim McNeill & Mike O'Hara ahead of Lions vs. Seahawks

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers is joined by Coach Campbell to breakdown the Seahawks offense, NT Alim McNeill to discuss his rookie year and columnist Mike O'Hara to make his pick of the week.

news

One Pridecast Episode 126: Penei Sewell and Mike O'Hara preview Week 16 at Atlanta

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast, presented by BetMGM Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's win against the Cardinals and Mike makes his Pick of the Week. After that, Lions tackle Penei Sewell joins Dannie to discuss his rookie year in Detroit.

news

One Pridecast Episode 125: Mike O'Hara and Craig Reynolds talk Week 15 vs. Arizona

Dannie and Mike O'Hara recap last week's game against the Broncos and preview the Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals before Mike makes his Pick of the Week, presented by BetMGM. Next, Lions RB Craig Reynolds joins Dannie to discuss his impressive NFL debut last week.

Advertising