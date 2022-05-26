Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 3: Kelvin Sheppard breaks down Lions linebacker room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Kelvin Sheppard joins Tim Twentyman for an inside look at Detroit's linebacker room. The two recap Sheppard's NFL career and stops that led to him joining the Lions coaching staff in 2021 before discussing Detroit's busy offseason at the linebacker position, as well as some returning players who are set to make an impact in the new defensive scheme for 2022.
Highlights include:
- 0:27: How did Kelvin Sheppard come to coach in Detroit?
- 9:23: What are the differences in Sheppard's new role as linebackers coach?
- 11:15: How will the Lions' new defensive scheme impact the team's linebackers?
- 20:44: What can the Lions expect from year two of Derrick Barnes?
- 27:19: Kelvin Sheppard's expectations for his room in 2022
- 31:28: A look at the 2022 Lions defense as a whole