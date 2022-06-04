Johnson wants to help Goff have 'best season of his career'

"I've got a really strong relationship with Jared right now," Johnson said Thursday. "One of my top priorities, personally, is to help him have the best season of his career."

"One thing that we've done is included him a lot in what we're trying to do schematically, and so we spent some time this offseason watching more of the stuff he did a few years ago in LA and how we can incorporate some of that, while also challenging him to take the next step in some areas of improvement for him as a player as well," Johnson said.