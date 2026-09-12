Rookie Gill-Howard elevating his game & dreaming big

When defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard knew he wasn't taking a fifth year in the NCAA, he wrote down his one goal for next chapter of his career: Make a 53-man roster.
The Detroit Lions' sixth-round pick was confident he would accomplish that goal. Since arriving in Detroit, he wanted to prove it to himself that he was the same, gritty player from college who brings value to any team he's on.
"I wanted to prove it to myself that I belong, and I feel like I've done that. Now, I just want to prove to myself that I can be one of the best defensive tackles in the league," he said.
That initial week of Gill-Howard's first NFL training camp tested him as he adjusted to the league, competing alongside players like Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo. He got leaner and faster over the offseason, helping make up for his undersized build (6-0, 280) and helping things click faster for him at the next level.
That offseason work showed up when it came to practices at the Meijer Performance Center and on gameday. Despite a modest stat line of four tackles and one sack in three preseason contests vs. the Bengals, Commanders and Colts, Gill-Howard showed general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell that he had exactly what they were looking for.
"We wanted to add more juice," Holmes said after establishing the initial 53-man roster. "Because of his innate violence that he's wired with, (Gill-Howard is) actually been a little bit better in the run game than probably what we even anticipated – not that it was bad in college, but NFL is a different story, and so if you have 650 pounds coming on you, it's hard.
"But because of how he's built because he can bend and he has this innate violence and hand usage, he gives himself a chance. That was a guy that we always had appreciation for, (an) affinity for."
Gill-Howard's mindset hasn't shifted since he got to Detroit. During the preseason, he did exactly what run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers wanted the Lions to do: Go out there and just play.
That trust and confidence Gill-Howard has in himself is rooted in his work ethic at practice. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown told the team on Monday to give it their all during the week and everything will come together on Sundays. The rookie defensive lineman has embodied that since training camp, and he doesn't plan on shifting that mindset now that the regular season is here.
"Me, I love to practice because it translates directly to the game," Gill-Howard said. "So, I just got to continue going hard like I was in training camp, and everything will be just fine."
Gill-Howard has also leaned on other Lions veterans. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who's one of his locker neighbors, reminds him that he has the skillset to perform at a high level. McNeill and Wingo have also lifted Gill-Howard up throughout camp and continue to do so.
"It's been awesome to lean on my vets," Gill-Howard said. "Just telling me to keep my head up, stay committed and true to the process; and also reminding me what type of player I am and to use it while I'm out there."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Sept. 10.
His physical skillset and mentality for the season clicked quickly, and Gill-Howard isn't finished elevating his game day-after-day and week-after-week. Every practice and every game is a battle, especially in Year 1 experiencing the highs and lows of being a rookie, but he's ready to embrace and tackle it head-on.
He's not putting a limit on what he can accomplish in his first NFL season.
"I'm just excited to experience a 17-game season plus playoffs," Gill-Howard said. "It's going to be a long year, but I'm the type of guy that likes to embrace things like that."