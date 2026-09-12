Rookie Gill-Howard elevating his game & dreaming big

Gill-Howard's mindset hasn't shifted since he got to Detroit. During the preseason, he did exactly what run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers wanted the Lions to do: Go out there and just play.

That trust and confidence Gill-Howard has in himself is rooted in his work ethic at practice. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown told the team on Monday to give it their all during the week and everything will come together on Sundays. The rookie defensive lineman has embodied that since training camp, and he doesn't plan on shifting that mindset now that the regular season is here.

"Me, I love to practice because it translates directly to the game," Gill-Howard said. "So, I just got to continue going hard like I was in training camp, and everything will be just fine."

Gill-Howard has also leaned on other Lions veterans. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum, who's one of his locker neighbors, reminds him that he has the skillset to perform at a high level. McNeill and Wingo have also lifted Gill-Howard up throughout camp and continue to do so.