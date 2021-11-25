RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Dan Campbell's first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions will have to wait at least another week.

A 28-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired gave the Chicago Bears a 16-14 comeback victory over the Lions in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving. It's another heartbreaking loss for the Lions, who suffered their third walk-off field goal this season.

Detroit's defense played so well all game long, but couldn't get off the field at the end when it mattered most. Chicago's game-winning field goal was the culmination of an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the last eight minutes and 30 seconds off the clock.

Quarterback Jared Goff's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson late in the third quarter gave the Lions a 14-13 lead, but the defense couldn't close it out.

Goff came out of the gate slinging on Detroit's opening drive, hitting on all five of his pass attempts for 64 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown strike to Josh Reynolds to put the Lions up 7-0.