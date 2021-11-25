RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Dan Campbell's first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions will have to wait at least another week.
A 28-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired gave the Chicago Bears a 16-14 comeback victory over the Lions in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving. It's another heartbreaking loss for the Lions, who suffered their third walk-off field goal this season.
Detroit's defense played so well all game long, but couldn't get off the field at the end when it mattered most. Chicago's game-winning field goal was the culmination of an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the last eight minutes and 30 seconds off the clock.
Quarterback Jared Goff's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson late in the third quarter gave the Lions a 14-13 lead, but the defense couldn't close it out.
Goff came out of the gate slinging on Detroit's opening drive, hitting on all five of his pass attempts for 64 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown strike to Josh Reynolds to put the Lions up 7-0.
Chicago would respond with 13 unanswered points in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown reception by tight end Jimmy Graham and two field goals (28 & 43) by Santos to take a 13-7 halftime lead.
QB comparison: Goff had a very efficient game for the Lions, completing 21-of-25 passes for 171 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.8 passer rating is the highest of the season.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 317 yards with a touchdown and interception (Amani Oruwariye). He also picked up a couple key first downs with his legs.
Key moment: Chicago faced a 3rd and 9 with one minute and 54 seconds left at the Detroit 16-yard line coming out of a Detroit timeout. As the Bears were about to snap the ball, the Lions looked confused on defense and called another timeout, which is a 5-yard penalty.
At 3rd and 4, the playbook opens up much more for the Bears, and they converted a short slant for seven yards and a first down. They kneeled down from there with Detroit having just one timeout left to set up the game winner.
Injury report: Detroit lost running back D'Andre Swift midway through the second quarter to a shoulder injury, and he did not return to the game. Detroit was forced to play the rest of the game without their top offensive weapon.
Detroit also lost special teams ace Bobby Price to a shoulder injury in the first half. He also did not return to the game.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) also left the game. So did linebacker Derrick Barnes who was taken off the field and straight to the locker room late in the game with an undisclosed injury.
Up next: vs. Minnesota (5-5)