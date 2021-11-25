RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Nov 25, 2021 at 04:03 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Dan Campbell's first win as head coach of the Detroit Lions will have to wait at least another week.

A 28-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired gave the Chicago Bears a 16-14 comeback victory over the Lions in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving. It's another heartbreaking loss for the Lions, who suffered their third walk-off field goal this season.

Detroit's defense played so well all game long, but couldn't get off the field at the end when it mattered most. Chicago's game-winning field goal was the culmination of an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the last eight minutes and 30 seconds off the clock.

Quarterback Jared Goff's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson late in the third quarter gave the Lions a 14-13 lead, but the defense couldn't close it out.

Goff came out of the gate slinging on Detroit's opening drive, hitting on all five of his pass attempts for 64 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown strike to Josh Reynolds to put the Lions up 7-0.

Chicago would respond with 13 unanswered points in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown reception by tight end Jimmy Graham and two field goals (28 & 43) by Santos to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

QB comparison: Goff had a very efficient game for the Lions, completing 21-of-25 passes for 171 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.8 passer rating is the highest of the season.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 317 yards with a touchdown and interception (Amani Oruwariye). He also picked up a couple key first downs with his legs.

Key moment: Chicago faced a 3rd and 9 with one minute and 54 seconds left at the Detroit 16-yard line coming out of a Detroit timeout. As the Bears were about to snap the ball, the Lions looked confused on defense and called another timeout, which is a 5-yard penalty.

At 3rd and 4, the playbook opens up much more for the Bears, and they converted a short slant for seven yards and a first down. They kneeled down from there with Detroit having just one timeout left to set up the game winner.

Lions vs. Bears Week 12 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 12 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 25 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
1 / 71

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
2 / 71

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
3 / 71

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
4 / 71

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
5 / 71

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
6 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
7 / 71

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
8 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
9 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Artist NE-YO performs the National Anthem during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
10 / 71

Artist NE-YO performs the National Anthem during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
11 / 71

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
12 / 71

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
13 / 71

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
14 / 71

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
15 / 71

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
16 / 71

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
17 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
18 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
19 / 71

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
20 / 71

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
21 / 71

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), and Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
22 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), and Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
23 / 71

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
24 / 71

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
25 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
26 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
27 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
28 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
29 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
30 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
31 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
32 / 71

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
33 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
34 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
35 / 71

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
36 / 71

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.
37 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI.

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25
38 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 71

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 71

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 71

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 71

Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 71

Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 71

Artist Big Sean performs at halftime during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 71

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 71

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 71

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 71

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 71

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 71

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 71

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 71

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 71

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 71

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 71

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 71

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 71

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 71

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 71

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) celebrates after recording a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 71

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) celebrates after recording a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Injury report: Detroit lost running back D'Andre Swift midway through the second quarter to a shoulder injury, and he did not return to the game. Detroit was forced to play the rest of the game without their top offensive weapon.

Detroit also lost special teams ace Bobby Price to a shoulder injury in the first half. He also did not return to the game.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) also left the game. So did linebacker Derrick Barnes who was taken off the field and straight to the locker room late in the game with an undisclosed injury.

Up next: vs. Minnesota (5-5)

