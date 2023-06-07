Players & coaches agree: Lions' secondary showing marked improvement

"It's a lot more difficult offensively to find some of these windows than it was even this time last year," head coach Dan Campbell said of the defensive performance he's seen so far this spring. "That's a credit to AG (DC Aaron Glenn) and his staff and the additions that we do have.

"It's early, we're in spring, but there's a reason why we went and got Cam Sutton. There's a reason why we got Moseley. There's a reason why we got C.J. Because we believe they certainly upgrade us production-wise, but they are also football guys. They fit everything that we are about."

Detroit's pass defense last season allowed the third most yards in the league (4,446), the eighth most touchdowns (26) and the eighth highest passer rating in the league (94.2).