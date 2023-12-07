NOTEBOOK: Houston hopes to return this season

MORE REPS FOR IRVIN

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin is up for more reps this week in Chicago. Irvin played 11 snaps in his Lions debut in New Orleans and made an impact with a sack, a tackle for loss and a few nice rushes. He sat out practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, but was back at practice Thursday which is a good sign he'll play in Chicago and we'll see him on the field more against the Bears.

"We would like to work him in more," Campbell said this week. "And that was the plan last week was give him some opportunities and then see where he's at there, see how he handled it, see how his body is and then potentially get him some more, so we're looking into that. But yeah, I would say he's earned that."

WEATHER FACTOR

The weather looks to be trending in the right direction in Chicago with precipitation originally forecasted for Sunday now looking like it will hit the area on Saturday. Sunday will be mid-30s with no precipitation with winds of 10-20 miles per hour.

Whatever the conditions end up being Sunday, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is confident it won't be much of an issue.