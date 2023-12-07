10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. When the 2023 season is all said and done, tight end Sam LaPorta might end up with one of the greatest rookie seasons a player has ever had at the position. Johnson said he's really not too surprised at the success LaPorta has had as a receiver. They saw his ability as a route runner on tape at Iowa. Johnson said where he feels LaPorta is more advanced than he thought is in the run game. Johnson said he's sometimes left scratching his head trying to figure out what LaPorta can't do well.

2. Aidan Hutchinson has been seeing an increase in the double teams he faces week to week. Glenn said he and Hutchinson looked at film of T.J. Watt this week to see how Watt counters double teams and their big takeaway from the film was how Watt uses his hands. Let's see if it helps this week against the Bears.