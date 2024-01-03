TWENTYMAN: Lions' o-line needs a bounceback after Cowboys loss

"They had a number of TFLs on us," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "They had about seven of them, which is too much. And that hurts. And I can tell you, when you're in (offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson)'s seat and you call a first-down run and you lose three and now you're second-and-13, those are tough."

"There were just a couple of things, man movement got us on a couple of areas, and we got hit on the perimeter a little bit and we've got to be a little bit better, tight end position," He said. "We'll be better as we move forward. And some of that, look, it's the first time that we saw some of that type of speed upfront. And it got us on a couple of things."