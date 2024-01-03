Week 18 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

What are the Minnesota Vikings talking about ahead of this week's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. The Vikings (7-9) are preparing to play the Lions for the second time in three weeks. Detroit beat Minnesota by six points Week 16 in Minneapolis to win their first division title since 1993. Minnesota must win – and have multiple scenarios fall their way – to reach the postseason. Detroit is currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and can still improve to the No. 2 spot with a win over the Vikings and losses by Dallas at Washington and Philadelphia at the New York Giants.

"Opportunity this week in the NFC North, going on the road against the division champions," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Just played this team. We know them well.

"I imagine our guys will be ready to come back and get to work this week and see if we can put together a good game plan, have some good preparation and have it translate to what we do on the field Sunday in Detroit."

2. O'Connell said Wednesday that veteran Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for the Vikings Sunday. Mullens started and was 22-of-36 for 411 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 79.5 passer rating in Detroit's 30-24 win over Minnesota Week 16.

3. Linebacker Jordan Hicks said this week's matchup in Detroit is all about pride for the Vikings.

"It's about pride, it's about moving forward, it's about responding to adversity," he said via Vikings.com. "We've got another opportunity."

4. Green Bay's defense had a combined 14 quarterback hits and four sacks against the Vikings last week as Minnesota scored just 10 points in a 33-10 loss.

"I'm gonna go to work. And I know everyone in this locker room will do the same so there's no question about that," Vikings guard Dalton Risner said. "That's what you have to do. Can't tuck tail and run. There are two types of people in this life. Tuck tail and run, or put your chin up and go to work, and I know that's what I'm gonna do. And that's what this locker room is going to do."

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Nick Mullens Backed up by Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 28

QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Alexander Mattison Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 28

RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
4 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
5 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Jordan Addison * Backed up by K.J. Osborn (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
6 / 28

WR Jordan Addison

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Josh Oliver Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
7 / 28

TE Josh Oliver

Backed up by Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse 

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Christian Darrisaw Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
8 / 28

T Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Dalton Risner Backed up by Chris Reed (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
9 / 28

G Dalton Risner

Backed up by Chris Reed

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Austin Schlottmann (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
10 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Ed Ingram * Backed up by Blake Brandel (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 28

G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Brian O'Neill * Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
12 / 28

T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Danielle Hunter (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
13 / 28

OLB Danielle Hunter

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Khyiris Tonga Backed up by Sheldon Day (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
14 / 28

DL Khyiris Tonga

Backed up by Sheldon Day

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Harrison Phillips Backed up by T.J. Smith (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
15 / 28

DL Harrison Phillips

Backed up by T.J. Smith

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Bullard Backed up by Jaquelin Roy (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 28

DE Jonathan Bullard

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Pat Jones II Backed up by Andre Carter II (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
17 / 28

OLB Pat Jones II

Backed up by Andre Carter II

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jordan Hicks Backed up by Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
18 / 28

LB Jordan Hicks

Backed up by Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Ivan Pace Jr.  Backed up by Brian Asamoah II (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 28

LB Ivan Pace Jr. 

Backed up by Brian Asamoah II

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Akayleb Evans * Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 28

CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
21 / 28

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Harrison Smith * Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
22 / 28

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Camryn Bynum Backed up by Theo Jackson and Lewis Cine (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 28

S Camryn Bynum

Backed up by Theo Jackson and Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph  (AP Photo/David Becker)
24 / 28

K Greg Joseph 

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Ryan Wright (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 28

P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*LS Andrew DePaola * (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*KR Ty Chandler * Backed up by Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
27 / 28

KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*PR Brandon Powell * (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
28 / 28

PR Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
5. There's a lot that needs to fall Minnesota's way for them to earn a playoff spot that's outside of their control, but none of it matters if they don't win Sunday in Detroit.

All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson said that's big motivation for them this week.

"All we can control is winning this game this week," he said. "We're just trying to win, we're just trying to make sure that we're playing our best ball on Sunday. We feel like we haven't played our best ball all around yet."

6. Risner said he expects the Lions to play mad Sunday after how the Dallas game ended last week.

"They still have something to play for, too," he said. "They are trying to figure out where they are going to be (seeded in playoffs). Even if they don't, they are going to play hard, that's a good program."

