NOTEBOOK: Jacobs worked for more INTs, now tied for NFL lead

ART FORM

Whenever a quarterback gets compared to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in any aspect of their game it's about as high a compliment as one can get.

Buccaneers pass game coordinator and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote put Jared Goff in the Brady/Manning conversation for one particular aspect of his game.

"I put him in the group with (Tom) Brady and (Peyton) Manning as far as the play action, they sell it," he told buccaneers.com this week. "They do a good job selling it and as a linebacker that can be tricky because it looks the same."

Goff has been one of the best play-action quarterbacks in the NFL for years now, but said he's had to work hard to develop that aspect of his game.

"In high school and college, I did almost exclusively shotgun drop back," Goff said this week. "Coming to the NFL and learning play action I had to learn how to turn your back to the defense, they are going to move around and be in a different place when you probably turn your head around, so having an idea what they are going to be in pre-snap, what coverage they are going to be in. When you turn you head around are you confirming that or understanding you're wrong and finding out what it is really quickly."