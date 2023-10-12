10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. We haven't seen third-round pick Brodric Martin on the field yet for the Lions' defense as he's been inactive the first five weeks. Glenn said the rookie defensive lineman out of Western Kentucky continues to make good progress in his development. Coaches have focused on improving Martin's lateral quickness, his hand placement and just his overall awareness of how he fits within the defense.

The fact that Martin gets to go up against Detroit's starters along the offensive line in practice every day is accelerating his learning curve, per Glenn.

2. Johnson incorporated a few gadget plays into the offense that worked last week and earned some buzz in the process. Johnson said he has a library in his offense of those plays. He credited the direct snap to running back David Montgomery through quarterback Jared Goff's legs to assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver, who saw that Carolina's d-line kind of settled back on their heels when the quarterback went to the line to check a play.