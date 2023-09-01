NOTEBOOK: Goff, Lions looking to start the season strong

DEPTH ON DEFENSE

The Lions went heavy on the defensive side of the ball on their initial 53-man roster with 29 players on defense making the roster vs. 21 on offense. The team has since moved outside linebacker Julian Okwara to IR and re-signed running back Craig Reynolds, making the split 28-22 defense vs. offense, which is still pretty heavy on defense.

"I'm sure you've all seen the numbers, it's pretty heavy over there, but with that kind of depth on the defensive side of ball, I do believe that that's how you put yourself in best position to sustain over the long haul during the course of the season," Holmes said.

Overall on defense, between the additions they've made in free agency with players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Cam Sutton, along with some of their young players expected to take the next step in their development plus some rookie contributions, Holmes is confident Detroit can improve on defense.

"Yeah, I have the utmost confidence that we can achieve that," he said. "With (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG and the personnel that we have, I do think that we have the recipe to achieve that. I do believe, obviously we're deep at edge, we're deep back there at safety, we're deep at corner, so I do think we have the necessary pieces to achieve that."

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone said the players on defense are eager to take the field Thursday to show just how improved they are against the league's top offense last season in the Chiefs.