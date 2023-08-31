NFC NORTH: 2023 season preview

CHICAGO

2022 record: 3-14

Week 1 opponent: vs. Green Bay, Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m.

2023 strength of schedule: 18th (143-145-1)

New faces: WR D.J. Moore, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards, OL Darnell Wright (R), OL Nate Davis, TE Robert Tonyan

Key losses: RB David Montgomery, T Riley Reiff

Breakout player to watch: S Jaquan Brisker

As a rookie last season Brisker played in 15 games and totaled 104 tackles, including five tackles for loss, with four sacks and an interception. That was a ton of production for the second-round pick. Players usually take their biggest leap in production from Year 1 to 2, and that should have Bears fans excited about Brisker's prospects in 2023. He's a foundational player for Chicago's defense moving forward.

Most significant change: QB Justin Fields has more weapons in the passing game

Fields threw for just 2,242 yards in 15 games last season. He has 25 career starts and hasn't reached 300 yards in any of them. In fact, he's only thrown for at least 200 yards six times, but that could change in his third season.

Teams have to respect his ability to beat them with his legs (1,563 rushing yards the last two seasons) but now with the addition of dynamic receiver D.J. Moore to pair with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, the Bears have some legit weapons who can make plays down the field in the passing game. Tight end Cole Kmet and running back Khalil Herbert are also good in the passing game. Look for that part of Chicago's offense to be vastly improved.