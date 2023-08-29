TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

DEFENSIVE LINE (12)

On the roster: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, James Houston, Brodric Martin, Romeo Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Julian Okwara

Missing cut: Christian Covington, Cory Durden, Chris Smith

Twentyman: This is the most talent and depth the Lions have had along their defensive front in the Holmes and Campbell era, and they've decided to keep 12 players on the initial 53. Detroit kept all seven of their top edge rushers and five interior players. That does give them a lot of different packages and combinations they can throw at opposing offenses.

LINEBACKERS (6)

On the roster: Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman

Missing cut: Trevor Nowaske

Twentyman: Head coach Dan Campbell talked the other day about how he loves the makeup of this room with a terrific mix of experience, youth and versatile skillsets. The way Barnes has come on in his third season has made the competition for starting spots and playing time really interesting. Reeves-Maybin and Pittman are core special teamers who also can provide something on defense too.

SECONDARY (11)

On the roster: Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kerby Joseph, Emmanuel Moseley, Jerry Jacobs, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Steven Gilmore, Khalil Dorsey

Missing cut: Starling Thomas V, Chase Lucas, Colby Richardson, Brady Breeze, Brandon Joseph, Scott Nelson

Twentyman: The fact that Moseley is on the 53-man roster and doesn't start the year on PUP, which would have prevented him from playing in the first four contests, is great news that he's tracking to get back on the practice field sooner rather than later.

It was probably a tough decision to cut Thomas, who had a good camp and was repping with the second team for most of the summer. He's certainly a candidate for the practice squad. Detroit opted to keep Gilmore and Dorsey as promising young corners with the second-year Lucas as the odd man out.

This is easily the most improved position group on the roster from this time last season. I'd expect Lucas and maybe a couple others asked back the practice squad if they clear waivers.

SPECIALISTS (3)

On the roster: Riley Patterson (K), Jack Fox (P), Scott Daly (LS)

Missing cut: Parker Romo (K)