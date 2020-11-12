NOTEBOOK: Decker to face fellow former Buckeye Chase Young

STAFFORD ON TURNOVERS

Talk to any coach or player in this league and they'll tell you that the most important statistic in football is the turnover ratio. There's no surprise that among the top 10 teams in turnover differential this year, eight are currently qualified for the playoffs in their respective conference.

Stafford has thrown seven interceptions and lost a fumble in eight games this season, and he knows that some of those have been very detrimental.

"The last two weeks the turnover margin has been a big thing in the game," Stafford said this week. "I've had a couple the last two weeks and those have really hurt us. Take those away and we're really moving the ball decently, we just have to make sure we hold on to it a little better.