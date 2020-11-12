Lions vs. Washington practice report: Nov. 12

Nov 12, 2020 at 03:56 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP
T.J. Hockenson TE toe not listed NP
Jamal Agnew RB/WR ribs LP LP
Joe Dahl G back LP LP
Jarrad Davis LB knee not listed LP
Christian Jones LB knee LP LP
Jayron Kearse S ankle LP LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot NP LP
Nick Williams DT shoulder NP LP
Tyrell Crosby OL ankle LP FP
Mike Ford CB hip LP FP
Everson Griffen DE not injury related NP FP
Jeff Okudah CB ankle/groin LP FP
Danny Shelton DT chest LP FP
Matthew Stafford QB neck FP FP
Tracy Walker S foot LP FP

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 97: Week 10

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings and their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
news

NOTEBOOK: Decker to face fellow former Buckeye Chase Young

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for Washington's pass rush, limiting turnovers and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions running back Kerryon Johnson isn't fazed by change in role

news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Washington Football Team

Alex Smith's journey back from a gruesome injury that nearly ended his career and his life in 2018 to starting at quarterback for the Washington Football Team against the Detroit Lions Sunday is one of the most inspiring stories of any season in any sport.

Advertising