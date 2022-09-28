NFC NORTH: Headlines around the division

The 2022 NFL season is still in its infancy, but we are starting to learn a little more about the four teams in the NFC North after three weeks. The Packers, Vikings and Bears all sit atop the division with 2-1 records, while Sunday's loss to the Vikings has the Lions looking up at the other three a game back at 1-2.

Here are the main headlines from a wild Week 3 in the division:

MINNESOTA

Record: 2-1

Last week: Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Headlines:

1. Are the Vikings for real?

It's a fair question for Vikings fans to be asking themselves Monday after the team had a dominating win Week 1 vs. Green Bay, were dominated by Philadelphia Week 2 and needed to come back from double-digit deficits twice Week 3 vs. the Lions to secure the win. A win is a win in the NFL, and teams will never apologize about how they get them, but it's fair to question how legit Minnesota is as an NFC North contender. It seems most Vikings fans are still in wait-and-see mode.

2. How bad is Dalvin Cook's injury?

Cook suffered the injury with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter after gaining two yards on a running play. He fumbled and could be seen clutching his upper chest area while on the ground. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said afterwards Cook was day to day. Cook had 96 rushing yards on 17 carries (5.6 average) with a touchdown before leaving. Alexander Mattison is one of the better backup running backs in the NFL, but he's not Cook. The Vikings travel to London to play New Orleans this week. Cook said he's playing next week, but we'll see how the shoulder responds to treatment.

3. Vikings depth helps lead them to win

With All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson mostly bottled up by cornerback Jeff Okudah and the Lions' defense, K.J. Osborn (five catches for 73 yards) and Adam Thielen (six catches for 61 yards) each caught a touchdown vs. the Lions. After Cook left the game, Mattison held down the fort and rushed for a touchdown. The Vikings were without safety Harrison Smith, so Josh Metellus jumped in and recorded 11 tackles, an interception and two passes defended.