NFC NORTH: 2020 NFL Draft recap

DETROIT

Most impactful pick: Okudah should be penciled in as a starter as the No. 3 overall pick. He's got terrific size, length, speed, quickness and toughness to fit right in on the outside of Detroit's defense. As a starting cornerback on the outside, he's a player who will likely see the field on every defensive snap. There's no greater impact than that.

Sleeper pick: The Lions get Austin Bryant back after he missed most of his rookie season with an injury, and now add Okwara to that mix of rotational edge rushers. If Okwara didn't break his leg last year, the Lions probably never had a chance to draft him in the third round. He's quick off the edge and could play a couple different roles as a high-ceiling player.

Quotable: "I think it's a class that we put a lot of hard work into," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said. "I think we have playmakers on both sides of the ball, and probably on special teams with a couple of these guys as well.

"This year is a little different, but I feel really good about this class. But again, we feel good now – these guys have to do a great job in the offseason, whatever that entails. They have to work their butt off on their own and learn the playbook, so when they hit training camp or later on in the offseason program, they hit the ground running because we had a competitive team before these guys."

Twentyman: It was a balanced class for Quinn and the Lions that featured a nice mix of need and best available, especially with the Okudah, Swift and Jackson picks, in particular. Cephus has a chance to make an impact, as does Huntley as a third-down back or return man.