Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2020 draft class

Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell has been kind enough to break down the Lions' draft picks for detroitlions.com in each of the past seven seasons, and has agreed to do so for an eighth year.

Cosell's opinions are based on countless hours watching the All-22 film and evaluating these prospects. He is one of the most honest evaluators in the business, and is well respected among NFL circles.

You can follow him on Twitter at @gregcosell.

Here's what he had to say about the Lions' 2020 draft class:

(Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having less access to film at his home than he would in the NFL Films office, Cosell did not evaluate guard Logan Stenberg, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini or defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State, Rd 1 (No. 3 overall)

Cosell: "Okudah has the size, twitch and suddenness that all teams look for at the outside corner position in the NFL. He possesses the desirable combination of calm easy movement and twitchy explosiveness that allows him to play press man. Okudah reminded me of Champ Bailey in the way in which he played mirror press man, while also exhibiting the physicality to jam receivers and disrupt routes.

"Okudah has the size/twitch/speed profile that projects as a high-level corner prospect in the NFL. He showed the needed traits to play press man coverage and zone coverage and therefore can fit in any defensive scheme. Okudah is a fit in any coverage scheme. What I really liked about Okudah was he possessed elite man coverage traits and athletic and physical attributes."