TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and his staff got to work quickly following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday night, agreeing to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.

At least one undrafted rookie free agent has made the 53-man roster out of training camp in each of Quinn's previous four seasons as GM. Three made the roster last season out of camp.

"Obviously, the draft picks are going to get an awesome chance to come in and make the team," Quinn said after the draft. "We'll have our normal training camp, hopefully, if not more. But the rookie free agents, they're going to get the same exact opportunity.