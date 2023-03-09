MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: We do know that the Lions are absolutely desperate for cornerback help, and Gonzalez's combination of deep coverage closing skills, short-area burst, and situational awareness would make him a great CB1 in any defense.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)

Why: Running backs are like life insurance: They don't matter until they do, but when they matter, they REALLY matter. And anybody automatically scoffing at the idea of taking Robinson this high due to positional concerns might want to go back to his 2022 tape, when he ran for 1,575 yards and 18 touchdowns on 257 carries, forcing an ungodly 104 missed tackles along the way, and posting 21 carries of 15 or more yards. Robinson can more than make do as a receiver and as a blocker, and it's all important.

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (No. 48)

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (No. 55)

Tucker Kraft, TE, North Dakota State (No. 81)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: Gonzalez went gangbusters at the Combine to confirm his status as the top corner in the class. He has great athletic pedigree and made sure to remind everyone about his playing speed and quickness for such a big cover man. The Lions should love putting him on the back end opposite Jeff Okudah to make big plays off Aidan Hutchinson's pressure.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)

Why: Robinson ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and his commitment to do all the drills paid off to cement his status as the top first-round back, impressive given Alabama's well-rounded Jahmyr Gibbs also brought it in his workout. The Lions have recently expressed doubts about the durability and reliability of versatile pass-catcher D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams also is a free agent. Robinson makes sense for them as a three-down workhorse.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: The Lions need more cornerback talent, but there is some depth at that position for Round 2, and they also have two second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Additionally, I think Detroit will probably sign veteran corner help in free agency. Still, Gonzalez is a nice value as the top corner in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he would be an immediate upgrade as a starting outside corner for the Lions.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)